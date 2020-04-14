You are here

EDB chief to step down as ST Engineering independent non-executive director

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 6:48 PM
ECONOMIC Development Board (EDB) chairman Beh Swan Gin will be stepping down as ST Engineering's independent non-executive director due to "other commitments". 

Dr Beh, 52, will do so at the company's upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). Initially scheduled for April 23, the meeting has been postponed due to the Covid-19 situation, to a future date to be determined. 

He joined the board six years ago and has served as a member of the Budget & Finance Committee since 2015, including after it was revamped and renamed as the Strategy & Finance Committee in 2017.

ST Engineering said in a bourse filing on Tuesday that his decision not to seek re-election stems from "his other commitments".

The group will announce the effective date of his stepping down as director once the date for the deferred AGM has been determined, and the AGM held accordingly.

Shares of ST Engineering closed at S$3.38 on Tuesday, up 4.32 per cent, before the announcement. 

