The Business Times
business-time-50

EGP Energy H1 net profit rises 179.7% to S$6.1 million on strong revenue growth

The group made its listing debut on the SGX mainboard on Jul 29 this year

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Fri, Aug 14, 2026 · 12:35 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • EGP Energy’s executive director Nicholas Fan (left) with executive chairman and CEO Frankie Fan. The company’s revenue for H1 is up 157.4% at S$30.7 million.
    • EGP Energy’s executive director Nicholas Fan (left) with executive chairman and CEO Frankie Fan. The company’s revenue for H1 is up 157.4% at S$30.7 million. PHOTO: EGP ENERGY

    [SINGAPORE] EGP Energy posted a 179.7 per cent rise in net profit to S$6.1 million for the first half of the year ended Jun 30, from S$2.2 million for the previous corresponding period.

    This was driven by revenue growth across both its key operating segments, the mainboard-listed electrical infrastructure solutions provider said in a regulatory filing on Thursday (Aug 13).

    Revenue for H1 surged 157.4 per cent to S$30.7 million, from S$11.9 million a year earlier.

    This was due to higher revenue recognised from new transmission and distribution projects that commenced during the period, as well as new projects and ad-hoc service contributions under its maintenance and services segment.

    EGP Energy made its listing debut on the Singapore Exchange on Jul 29.

    Earnings per share based on the group’s share capital after its initial public offering stood at S$0.0269 for the half-year, up from S$0.0096 in the previous year.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    No interim dividend was declared.

    Shares of EGP Energy fell 1.3 per cent or S$0.01 to close at S$0.76 on Friday, after the results were announced.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    EGP Energy Corp

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    BYD’s rise to become the No 1 passenger-car seller in Singapore can be described as explosive. 

    How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself

    OpenAI is negotiating to lease five office floors in Shaw Tower in Beach Road.

    OpenAI steps up Singapore footprint, in talks to lease 100,000 sq ft in Shaw Tower

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    The Vietnamese economy has long relied heavily on bank lending, straining commercial banks as they shoulder the bulk of the financing needed by companies and large infrastructure projects.

    Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More