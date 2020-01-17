You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

EHT’s largest shareholder Frank Yuan pares stake to 10.69%

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 7:09 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

FRANK Yuan, the single-largest shareholder of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT), has sold 20 million stapled securities of the Mainboard-listed counter at US$0.53 apiece via a married deal. This translates to a total consideration of US$10.6 million. 

In a Friday bourse filing, EHT disclosed that Mr Yuan had pared his stake from 13 per cent to 10.69 per cent on Jan 13. The US$0.53 sale price represents a slight discount to US$0.535, Monday's closing price. Mr Yuan's stake is held via the entity Claydon Hill Investments. 

He had earlier sold five million stapled securities in EHT at US$0.55 apiece on Oct 25, also via a married deal. He had initially taken a 16.2 per cent stake in EHT by way of a placement during the IPO in May, more than any of EHT's cornerstone investors or its founders.   

In November, The Business Times reported that Mr Yuan is the chief executive of ASAP Holdings, which had sold EHT's sponsor six of the 18 hotels that eventually formed its IPO portfolio. But EHT maintained that there is no legal requirement to disclose their relationship. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

EHT's stapled securities closed flat at US$0.535 on Friday.

SEE ALSO

Inspector for Eagle Hospitality Trust's Queen Mary loses job

Companies & Markets

Teckwah consolidates logistics operations for efficiency

Singapore O&G appoints ex-CFO Eric Choo as new CEO from Feb 3

Jasper in negative equity position as Q3 losses deepen 17%

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on Singtel despite associate Airtel's failed court plea

India Supreme Court rejects pleas from Singtel associate Airtel, other telcos

MAS fines investor in first civil penalty for not disclosing shareholding interests

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 07:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong regulator tells banks to do more to prepare for the end of Libor

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong banks must step up efforts to prepare for the end of the discredited Libor interest rate...

Jan 17, 2020 06:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Teckwah consolidates logistics operations for efficiency

TECKWAH Logistics, a wholly-owned unit of Teckwah Industrial, will consolidate the operations of its subsidiary JNE...

Jan 17, 2020 06:43 PM
Government & Economy

Asia’s growth forecast upgraded after Phase One deal: AMRO

MACROECONOMICS surveillance organisation Asean+3 Macroeconomics Research Office (AMRO) has upgraded its growth...

Jan 17, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 17, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up 0.1% as trade deal cheer fades

THE Straits Times Index closed flat at 3,281.03 having gained just 3.03 points or 0.09 per cent.
 

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly