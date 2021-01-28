You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

EHT granted temporary aggregate leverage waiver by MAS, US financing facility approved

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 9:08 PM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

BELEAGUERED Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) has received a waiver from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and authorisations from the United States Bankruptcy court as it moves ahead with the bankruptcy proceedings.

EHT, which is a stapled trust comprising Eagle Hospitality Reit (EH-Reit) and the currently dormant Eagle Hospitality Business Trust (EH-BT), is now being managed by DBS Trustee - as EH-Reit's trustee - after a proposed change of manager fell through.

DBS Trustee said in an announcement on Thursday evening that the United States Bankruptcy Court had, at a hearing on Jan 21, authorised the joint administration of the cases of all EHT entities that had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the District of Delaware.

The court had also approved the debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing facility from Monarch Alternative Capital on an interim basis, allowing the EHT entities to borrow up to US$9.3 million until the next hearing on Feb 11.

DBS Trustee had previously said that Monarch will extend a DIP credit facility of up to US$100 million to the Chapter 11 entities, and this facility can be increased to as much as US$125 million.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The entities were also authorised by the court on an interim basis to pay critical vendors for the ongoing operations and maintenance of the hotels in its portfolio.

In addition, the court appointed the chief restructuring officer of the entities to act as the foreign representative in any Singapore proceedings, and confirmed the application of the worldwide automatic stay in respect of any claims against the entities which prevents any enforcement action or the start or continuation of other legal proceedings against the entities.

Documents lodged on Jan 18 cited Alan Tantleff, senior managing director at FTI, consulting as the chief restructuring officer.

In Singapore, the MAS has granted EH-Reit a temporary waiver from its property funds appendix which states that its total borrowings and deferred payments should not exceed 50 per cent of its deposited property before Jan 1, 2022, and 45 per cent after that date.

As at end-September 2020, EH-Reit's aggregate leverage stood at 65.5 per cent, due primarily to the most recent valuations of its properties.

DBS Trustee had made an application for the waiver to MAS as the DIP financing will result in an increase in EH-Reit's aggregate leverage. The waiver will end on March 31, 2022.

DBS Trustee previously said the Chapter 11 filings would allow for a stable and collective process to protect the Chapter 11 entities and their assets.

Current troubles for EHT include a list of defaults, legal proceedings and employment-related claims.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

MMP Resources' reverse takeover of GCM axed as unable to meet timeline

OUE C-Reit H2 DPU down 12.3% to 1.43 Singapore cents

Frasers Hospitality Trust 'confident' in long-term fundamentals of markets, even as RevPAR dives in Q1

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust's net property income up 49% in Q3

Ascendas India Trust H2 DPU down 5% to 4.19 Singapore cents

Keppel Corp returns to profit in H2 2020, but posts net loss for full year

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 28, 2021 08:38 PM
Government & Economy

We want the shots we've ordered, UK says, as Europe's vaccine row sharpens

[LONDON] Europe's fight to secure Covid-19 vaccine supplies sharpened on Thursday when Britain demanded that it...

Jan 28, 2021 08:21 PM
Companies & Markets

MMP Resources' reverse takeover of GCM axed as unable to meet timeline

CONSTRUCTION company MMP Resources (formerly Sino Construction) announced on Thursday that its proposed acquisition...

Jan 28, 2021 08:20 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong's Lam praises HSBC, slams UK

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam endorsed a stronger presence for HSBC Holdings while hitting out at the UK...

Jan 28, 2021 08:12 PM
Government & Economy

Boeing gets US approval to offer F-15EX to India

[NEW DELHI] Boeing has received a licence from the US government to offer its F-15EX fighter jet to the Indian air...

Jan 28, 2021 08:10 PM
Government & Economy

Labour market recovery slow in 2021 despite improvement in Dec: economists

SUBSCRIBERS

ALTHOUGH Singapore's fourth-quarter labour data appears promising, economists believe the lingering uncertainty in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore industrial space rents and prices up in Q4 from Q3, but down on-year

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Ascendas India Trust H2 DPU down 5% to 4.19 Singapore cents

Keppel Corp returns to profit in H2 2020, but posts net loss for full year

Tribal Worldwide launches programme for design SMEs as part of SkillsFuture initiative

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for