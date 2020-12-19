You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS

EHT receives request for EGM proposing rights issue, retention of manager

Sat, Dec 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

Singapore

ENTITIES controlled by Howard Wu and Taylor Woods, holding 10.54 per cent of the stapled securities of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT), have requested that an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) be convened to offer securityholders of EHT another option for the revival of the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 19, 2020 05:59 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high

[NEW YORK] US stocks ended lower on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while...

Dec 18, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

Mike Pence gets Covid-19 vaccine

[WASHINGTON] The US vice president received a Covid-19 vaccine shot live on television Friday in a public display...

Dec 18, 2020 10:49 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street hits record high with focus on stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Friday, as a coronavirus stimulus package remained...

Dec 18, 2020 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

US current account deficit rises to more than 12-year high

[WASHINGTON] The US current account deficit surged to its highest level in more than 12 years in the third quarter...

Dec 18, 2020 10:05 PM
Government & Economy

Trump, ahead of FDA, says Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine has been approved

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump in a tweet on Friday said Moderna's vaccine had been approved and would ship...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ESM Goh Chok Tong has cancer surgery, will undergo four weeks of radiotherapy

Cabbies to get extra S$300 a month in pandemic rental relief from operators

Mike Pence gets Covid-19 vaccine

SIA to resume flights to four cities from January

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for