You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Elite Commercial Reit posts 2.49 pence H2 DPU with full occupancy as at Dec 31

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 10:17 AM
UPDATED Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 11:37 AM
yhuiting@sph.com.sg

ELITE Commercial Reit posted its H2 distribution per unit (DPU) at 2.49 pence (4.5 Singapore cents) on Monday, 2.9 per cent higher than its initial public offering (IPO) forecast of 2.42 pence, with occupancy at 100 per cent as at Dec 31 last year despite the UK's nationwide lockdown.

The Reit (real estate investment trust), listed on the Singapore Exchange in February 2020, reported a post-tax profit of £19.5 million for H2, which was almost treble its IPO forecast of £6.9 million. Revenue was half a per cent lower than expected at £11.6 million for the second half of 2020.

The manager attributed the higher post-tax profit to a net fair value gain of £12.3 million on investment properties.

For the period from Feb 6 to Dec 31, DPU was 4.44 pence, or 2.3 per cent higher than forecast while the profit after tax of £23.4 million was more than double the forecast. Revenue for the period stood at £21 million, 0.1 per cent lower than its forecast.

The distribution will be paid out on March 19, after books closure on Feb 11.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Following the announcement to acquire 58 UK commercial properties for £212.5 million in October last year, the group expects the acquisitions to be DPU accretive. This will expand its portfolio by 67 per cent at 155 properties, up from 97.

However, the manager foresees that unemployment will grow in 2021 once the furlough scheme ends in April.

According to the Office for Budget Responsibility's estimates, unemployment will peak at about 7.5 per cent in the middle of 2021 - representing 2.6 million people out of work - up from about 4 per cent before the pandemic struck.

The UK's gross domestic product is also expected to contract by 1.5 per cent in Q1 2021 according to a Goldman Sachs report.

The group is nonetheless confident its income will remain stable in 2021 as more than 99 per cent of its revenue comes from office leasings by the UK government.

However, the group is confident its income will remain stable in 2021 as more than 99 per cent of its revenue comes from office leasings by the UK government.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), a primary occupant of the group's office spaces, has promised to keep its Jobcentres open during the lockdown and increase the number of work coaches it employs to 27,000 by March 2021.

"Against the current macroeconomic backdrop, our assets via DWP continue to be a crucial social infrastructure that serves the UK society," said the manager.

The Reit's manager also added that they have received more than 99 per cent of the rental in advance for the period from January to March 2021.

"The group remains well capitalised, with adequate working capital and debt headroom to meet its ongoing obligations," it said.

Units of Elite Commercial Reit were up 0.5 pence, or 0.8 per cent at 65 pence at 9.43am.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 11:43 AM
Government & Economy

Asian factories show mixed performance as pandemic's pain lingers

[TOKYO] Manufacturing in China and Japan suffered in January, while South Korea and Taiwan saw improvement amid a...

Feb 1, 2021 11:32 AM
Government & Economy

Next-gen manufacturing jobs are cutting-edge, not 'dirty, dangerous': Chan Chun Sing

THE impression that manufacturing involves "dirty, dangerous, repetitive" work is entirely passe where next-...

Feb 1, 2021 11:30 AM
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian, ECXX jointly offer Securitised Token Offerings

UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) investors can look forward to new Securitised Token Offerings (STOs) offered by technology...

Feb 1, 2021 11:22 AM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: CDLHT downgraded to 'hold', 'neutral' as it trades closer to long-term mean

ANALYSTS from CGS-CIMB and RHB have downgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) to "hold" and "neutral" respectively...

Feb 1, 2021 11:20 AM
Government & Economy

Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency

[YANGON] Myanmar's military declared a one-year state of emergency on Monday and appointed a general as acting...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Japan expected to extend Covid-19 state of emergency: media

Trump says he has hired new impeachment defence lawyers

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Monday

Australia: Shares hit two-month low on vaccine rollout woes, subdued Wall Street

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for