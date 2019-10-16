You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ellipsiz buys 51% of engineering solutions firm AXIS-TEC for S$3.6m

Wed, Oct 16, 2019 - 8:26 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Ellipsiz has expanded its foothold in the semiconductor and electronics industry by acquiring a 51 per cent stake in local engineering solutions firm AXIS-TEC for S$3.6 million, it said on Wednesday.

The sale comprises 33,674 new shares and 60,000 vendor shares. The vendors are AXIS-TEC founder and managing director Vincent Ong Sin Liang, and shareholders Loo Geak Kin and Chung Chiew Kit.

The remaining 49 per cent equity stake in AXIS-TEC continues to be held by Mr Ong and an existing shareholder, Low Chee Wee.

AXIS-TEC is in the business of designing and manufacturing of precision engineering solutions for automation in the electronics industry. Following the completion of the investment on Wednesday, AXIS-TEC has an issued and paid-up share capital of S$1.4 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Based on the financial statements of AXIS-TEC for the financial year ended March 31, it had a book value and the net tangible asset value of about S$1.8 million. No independent valuation was conducted.

Following the completion of the investment, Mr Ong and Mr Low will remain as directors of AXIS-TEC. Ellipsiz will appoint three directors to the board of AXIS-TEC, as well as its board chairman.

Ellipsiz's purchase is fully satisfied by its internal resources.

Ellipsiz shares fell 1.5 Singapore cents or 3.61 per cent to S$0.40 on Wednesday before the acquisition was announced.

Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit posts Q3 DPU of 1.4 S cents on higher rents, T Tower contribution

Soilbuild Reit posts 26% drop in Q3 DPU to 0.918 S cent

Qian Hu posts 72% rise in Q3 net profit to S$301,000

Hot stock: AA Reit tumbles 6.8% after bookbuilding exercise

Hot stock: Rex International oil discovery fuels 12.66% jump in share price

Frasers Property, Hitachi team up to drive digital transformation in Asia-Pac property sector

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly