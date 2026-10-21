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Elon Musk says SpaceX, Tesla have begun exploring merger, but deal not guaranteed

He says there is ‘a lot of merit’ in combining the two firms, but shareholder support is required

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Published Wed, Oct 21, 2026 · 06:34 AM
    • Elon Musk is not participating in the committee discussions because he is a conflicted party.
    • Elon Musk is not participating in the committee discussions because he is a conflicted party. PHOTO: EPA

    ELON Musk said that SpaceX and Tesla have formed special committees to explore a potential merger, a preliminary step towards what would rank as the largest corporate tie-up of all time.

    “I do think there’s a lot of merit to combining the companies,” Musk, the CEO of both companies, said on Tuesday (Oct 20) on SpaceX’s earnings webcast.

    “There’s a lot to be gained from cooperating on developing superintelligence software.”

    When asked on the call about the prospects of merging the two companies, Musk initially said he was “tap dancing through a minefield” before going into more detail.

    He said that he is not participating in the committee discussions because he is a conflicted party, and that the committees have yet to agree on terms.

    A blockbuster deal would unite Tesla’s electric vehicle, energy and robotics businesses with SpaceX’s rocket launch and satellite Internet operations.

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    Underpinning it all are the companies’ shared ambitions in artificial intelligence – or what some in the industry are now calling superintelligence – fuelling investments in areas such as data centres and driverless cars.

    SpaceX shares rose 4.6 per cent in post-market trading after reporting its quarterly results, while Tesla climbed 1.2 per cent.

    The scope of a potential merger is staggering, with both SpaceX and Tesla among the largest companies in the world and holding dominant positions in their respective industries.

    SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies, has a market value of about US$2 trillion, while Tesla is worth nearly US$1.5 trillion.

    The two companies already have numerous business ties, overlapping investor bases and even some shared personnel.

    The rocket maker has purchased more than US$100 million worth of Tesla Cybertrucks, while xAI is a major customer of Tesla’s utility-scale batteries.

    A combination has been widely expected since SpaceX rode a wave of investor enthusiasm to a record initial public offering in 2025, giving the company both currency and an implicit green light from shareholders to make a play for Tesla.

    Bloomberg News reported in January that SpaceX had weighed a Tesla merger before ultimately deciding to acquire xAI, Musk’s AI startup.

    Musk cautioned that a merger is not certain and would require shareholder support. He said Tesla would need approval from 50 per cent of all shareholders, rather than simply a majority of those voting.

    “Some people out there assume that a SpaceX and Tesla merger is a certainty,” Musk said. “I think that would be overstating it.” BLOOMBERG

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