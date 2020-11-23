You are here

Home > Companies & Markets > Emerging Enterprise 2020
EMERGING ENTERPRISE 2020

On a mission to tackle food and packaging waste

A viable social enterprise is one that can both do good and make money, says TreeDots co-founder Tylor Jong.
Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM
gaylegoh@sph.com.sg

BT_20201123_GGTREEDOTS_4337400.jpg
The TreeDots co-founders (from far left) Nicholas Lim, Tylor Jong and Lau Jia Cai. TreeDots plans to ramp up hiring, add new buyers and suppliers, and make greater use of technology to support greater scale.
PHOTO: TREEDOTS

Singapore

WHAT does one do with large amounts of food that are still safe for consumption, but end up being thrown away just because they are slightly blemished or nearing their expiry dates?

TreeDots, the young social enterprise is a bustling online platform that allows businesses...

