EMS Energy to be delisted from SGX on Oct 4

EMS Energy Limited will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange with effect from 9 am on Oct 4, 2019, after it failed to submit a resumption proposal by the Exchange's deadline and did not get approval for a deadline extension.

The company will continue to exist as an unlisted public limited company with all its existing shareholders after it is delisted. It will make arrangements with its share registrar and the Central Depository (Pte) Ltd for the distribution of physical share certificates to shareholders.

EMS Energy previously announced that it was not in the financial position to make an exit offer. Its controlling shareholder, Ting Teck Jin, was also not in a position to do so due to financial constraints.