You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

EMS Energy to be delisted from SGX on Oct 4

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 10:35 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

EMS Energy Limited will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange with effect from 9 am on Oct 4, 2019, after it failed to submit a resumption proposal by the Exchange's deadline and did not get approval for a deadline extension.

The company will continue to exist as an unlisted public limited company with all its existing shareholders after it is delisted. It will make arrangements with its share registrar and the Central Depository (Pte) Ltd for the distribution of physical share certificates to shareholders.

EMS Energy previously announced that it was not in the financial position to make an exit offer. Its controlling shareholder, Ting Teck Jin, was also not in a position to do so due to financial constraints.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Stamford Tyres Q1 profit up 12.5 per cent

Fortress Minerals' subsidiary served writ of summons over workplace accident

Sevak's CEO appointed as executive chairman

SATS acquires remaining 49% in JV company for S$17m

8Telecom returns shares in Arete M, is classified as cash company

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on Straits Times Index

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Charles Schwab_050919_48.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

Sep 5, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs stay put in Hong Kong as city's leader urges end to protests

doc76z09t0zvbage82h6xk_doc6ubwuda8d7m7xbii7ds.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SR_Singapore_lyf_Funan_Facade_Day_HR.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly