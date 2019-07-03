Eneco Energy appoints new chief executive officer

ENECO Energy has tapped Colin Peter Moran as chief executive officer (CEO) to replace outgoing chief Aditya Wisnuwardana Seky Soeryadjaya, who has retired as at July 3.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, Eneco said that Mr Soeryadjaya, 40, had expressed his intention to retire since the beginning of this year so as to be able to devote more time to his Indonesian businesses, but had remained as CEO at the request of the board to allow the company to identify a suitable successor and ensure a smooth transition.

Teo Cheow Beng, chairman of the remuneration committee of Eneco Energy, said: "Mr Soeryadjaya has served Eneco Energy admirably over the last 11 years, and his time as CEO coincided with some of the most challenging times ever witnessed in the oil & gas (O&G) industry. During his tenure, Eneco Energy transformed itself from a pure logistics company into an O&G company. However, the O&G industry had been very difficult in the last few years, and Eneco has not been spared during this vicious downturn. It is a testament to his leadership that Eneco Energy had managed to pull itself through this very tough cycle."

Mr Moran, 57, is the CEO for the corporate and strategic management of the logistics group which trades under the brand RichLand Logistics in Singapore and Indonesia. He joined the group in 2010 and is a member of the board of RichLand Global, the holding company of RichLand Logistics.

Under his leadership, RichLand Logistics has grown and the logistics division had consistently contributed a large proportion of the group's revenues over the last 10 years. Mr Moran was also appointed an executive director of Eneco on June 28.

Prior to RichLand Logistics, Mr Moran was responsible for building a regional logistics business for Ceva Logistics, and also spent 10 years in a leadership role in Indonesia with TNT Group.

"Having worked with him for some time now, we are confident that Mr Moran is the best candidate for the CEO role," said Patrick Tan, chairman of the nominating committee. "He has built a stellar reputation within the company and has a track record of highly satisfied customers and a well-energised supporting team."