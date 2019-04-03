Eneco Energy granted extension of time from SGX to hold AGM

ENECO Energy Limited must now convene its annual general meeting (AGM) by May 31, 2019, after it was granted by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) an extension of time to hold the AGM.

Eneco said it made the application for the extension because its external auditors, Ernst & Young Indonesia, need more time to complete the audit of its financial results for FY2018.

EY Indonesia is also unable to complete its audit of the company's subsidiary, PT Hexindo Gemilang Jaya, as the former is still trying to obtain audit work papers from Deloitte Indonesia, the auditors of Mandala Energy Lemang. Mandala is the operator of the Lemang Production Sharing Contract, in which Hexindo has a 16 per cent participating interest.

Eneco has also applied for an extension of time to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.