Eneco Energy seeks to postpone AGM

ENECO Energy, formerly known as Ramba Energy, has applied to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority for an extension of time to May 31 to convene its annual general meeting for the 2018 business year.

It is also seeking an extension of time to June 30 to lodge its 2018 annual returns.

Eneco Energy explained that its external auditors, Ernst & Young Indonesia, require more time to perform and complete the audit for the 2018 financial results.

"EY Indonesia is unable to complete its audit of the company's subsidiary, PT Hexindo Gemilang Jaya, as EY Indonesia is still trying to obtain audit work papers from Deloitte Indonesia, the auditors of Mandala Energy Lemang," the group said.

Mandala is the operator of the Lemang Production Sharing Contract, in which Hexindo has a 16 per cent participating interest.