Eneco Energy unit bags 2-year logistics contract with Schneider Electric

ENECO Energy's wholly-owned subsidiary RichLand Logistics Services has secured a two-year logistics contract with Schneider Electric Singapore. It will deliver Schneider Electric's finished goods and components to their customers in Singapore.

To support the new contract, RichLand has tailored its in-house app-based system to provide Schneider Electric with real-time, activity-based data on every transaction. Customers will also have access to real-time tracking information.

RichLand has provided Schneider with a dedicated fleet of five new vehicles equipped with environmentally-friendly engines and live Global Positioning System for tracking and driver-behaviour monitoring.

Eneco's chief executive, Colin Moran, said: "The vote of confidence from Schneider in RichLand is a real boost to our team. We have been serving Schneider for the last 20 months in other segments of their supply chain and this additional business represents an exciting expansion for us."

