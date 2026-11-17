PJM Interconnection has struggled to keep up with rising electricity needs

By combining the planning process, PJM said it would be able to identify exactly how and where the grid will need upgrades to accommodate new data centres. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The biggest US electric grid operator, PJM Interconnection, said on Monday (Nov 16) it is proposing a plan to federal energy regulators to speed up the connection of power plants and the energy-intensive data centres that need them, but the proposal may require data centre companies to pay a larger share of grid costs.

PJM Interconnection, which covers 13 US Mid-Atlantic and Mid-west states, has struggled to keep up with the rising electricity needs brought by Big Tech’s rapid data centre expansion that began roughly three years ago.

That supply and demand crunch has triggered a sharp rise in power bills in a region covering 67 million Americans and a roughly 6.8 gigawatt electricity supply shortfall that threatens the reliability of the grid if new power supplies are not secured on time.

PJM, in its proposal to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, wants to combine its separate processes of studying the connection of power generation, transmission and large loads like data centres.

The length of the study process, which is required before hooking up a power plant or large data centre to the grid, would be reduced to 12 months from two years, PJM said.

“Neither generation nor transmission is coming online quickly enough to keep pace with new demand growth driven mainly by large loads like data centres,” said PJM spokesman Jeff Shields. “The factor that PJM planning can influence is how quickly these new resources are studied for reliability.”

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By combining the planning process, PJM said it would also be able to identify exactly how and where the grid will need upgrades to accommodate new data centres.

That, PJM said, will give states and utilities clear information about the transmission costs driven by data centres and allow them to bill the companies directly instead of spreading the costs across other users.

Data centre advocates have pushed back against earlier discussions of the combined study process, with the trade group Data Centre Coalition telling the PJM board in October that the combined process might complicate the grid interconnection process and ultimately lead to longer delays in connecting power plants and data centres.

PJM is asking that FERC begin a 60-day comment period on its proposed plan and issue a ruling within 120 days. REUTERS