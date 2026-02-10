China could lift coal output this year due to Indonesian curbs

The South-east Asian nation is the world’s biggest exporter of power station coal

CHINA’S main coal industry body sees a drop in imports this year and potentially higher domestic production after Indonesia moved to restrict shipments in an attempt to boost prices.

The China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association (CCTD) cut its forecast for the country’s imports of the fossil fuel to 465 million tonnes in 2026, it said on Monday (Feb 9). That’s down from a projection of 480 million tonnes about three weeks ago.

China produced a record 4.8 billion tonnes of coal last year, despite rising pressure on the industry due to concerns over climate and mine safety, and the Indonesian curbs may increase the chances that production will keep increasing. The CCTD estimates local output will reach 4.86 billion tonnes this year, but said it could go higher if there’s a sharper drop in imports.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest exporter of power station coal, flagged in early January that it’s looking to slash output by nearly a quarter this year to around 600 million tonnes in an attempt to boost returns. The move has supported prices, with Australian thermal coal futures, the regional benchmark, rising around 9 per cent so far this year.

“Global supply will tighten if Indonesia’s annual production falls below 700 million tonnes,” said Li Zhiyuan, a bulk commodity analyst at Kpler. Fellow coal exporters Russia and Colombia could be the biggest beneficiaries, he said.

The South-east Asian nation accounted for about 40 per cent of China’s coal imports last year, and its fuel is widely used by coastal power plants when it’s cheaper than domestic supplies. Chinese thermal coal prices have yet to reflect Indonesia’s plans, partly due to a lull in trading before the Chinese New Year, but the CCTD said that there was growing pressure for them to move higher. BLOOMBERG