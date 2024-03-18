China’s CNOOC discovers 100 million tonnes oilfield in Bohai Sea

Published Mon, Mar 18, 2024 · 5:49 pm
The discovery was made at the Qinhuangdao 27-3 oilfield located in the north-central waters of the Bohai Sea, CNOOC says.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Cnooc

CHINA’S CNOOC has made a major oilfield discovery in the Bohai Sea, adding over 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent proved in-place volume, the state-owned oil and gas giant said on Monday (Mar 18).

The discovery was made at the Qinhuangdao 27-3 oilfield located in the north-central waters of the Bohai Sea, the company said in a statement. The field has been tested to produce about 742 barrels of crude oil per day from a single well, it added.

Earlier in the month, CNOOC announced the discovery of a new reserve in the South China Sea, which contains over 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent proved in-place.

The announcements come as CNOOC invests heavily in the development of China’s offshore oil and gas reserves as part of a broader push to offset declining output from aging onshore fields.

The oil and gas giant in January raised its 2024 production target by about 8 per cent to a record 700 million to 720 million barrels of oil equivalent, citing higher annual capital spending, with production reaching about 675 million boe in 2023. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Consortium led by Golden Energy seeks private credit for mine deal: sources

Gold prices retreat from historical highs, but analysts still bullish about the near-term

China coal output posts first decline since Beijing ordered more

Gold listless as central bank meetings loom, US dollar holds firm

Nato chief says climate change undermines global security

Oil: Prices dip, but set for weekly gain of over 3%

Breaking News

Most Popular