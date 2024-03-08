China's CNOOC makes 100 million ton oilfield discovery in South China Sea

Published Fri, Mar 08, 2024 · 4:37 pm
The reserve is located at CNOOC’s deepwater Kaiping South oilfield in the Pearl River Delta near Guangdong province, and contains light crude.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Cnooc

CHINESE state-owned oil and gas giant CNOOC has discovered a new reserve in the South China Sea containing over 100 million tons of oil equivalent proved in-place, the company said in a statement on Friday (Mar 8).

The reserve is located at CNOOC’s deepwater Kaiping South oilfield in the Pearl River Delta near Guangdong province, and contains light crude, the statement said.

CNOOC has invested heavily in developing China’s offshore oil and gas reserves as part of a broader push to offset declining output from ageing onshore fields.

The company lifted its 2024 production target by about 8 per cent to a record 700 million to 720 million barrels of oil equivalent. Domestic production, much of this offshore reserves in eastern China’s Bohai Sea and the South China Sea. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

oil

South China Sea

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold poised for best week in five months as Powell hints at rate cuts

Former CEO and directors of Envysion charged in relation to nickel trading fraud case

FBI agents deliver grand jury subpoenas as ADM criminal probe escalates: sources

Oil prices nearly flat as market weighs Chinese demand, North America supply increase

Australia and Vietnam upgrade relations, to begin talks on critical minerals

Gold at record levels as Powell says Fed cuts likely this year

Breaking News

Most Popular