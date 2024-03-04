China’s top solar panel maker calls on Beijing to control prices

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 1:51 pm
The Chinese solar industry is being hit by production cuts and layoffs, although installations this year are forecast to remain near the record set in 2023.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Solar Energy

CHINESE solar giant Longi Green Energy Technology is calling on Beijing to crack down on low prices and ensure panel quality as excess capacity and fierce competition spur company failures.

The government should introduce new bidding rules to discourage prices that are below production costs, and to award firms that can provide long-lasting reliable products, Longi Chairman Zhong Baoshen said in an interview with Shanghai Securities News. Zhong made the comments on the sidelines of this week’s National People’s Congress, which he is attending as a delegate.

The Chinese solar industry is being hit by production cuts and layoffs, although installations this year are forecast to remain near the record set in 2023. The comments from Longi, the world’s biggest panel manufacturer, follow a warning late last year from Gao Jifan, chairman of Trina Solar, that smaller companies would be squeezed out due to the extremely low prices.

Some manufacturers that are winning bids with below-cost prices can only deliver lower-quality panels, which will hurt other producers that are investing in technology innovations and discourage them from creating better products, Zhong said. “Big companies are very distressed about this issue,” he said. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

China

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

China buys hefty amount of foreign grain as global prices slump

Oil nudges higher after Opec+ extends output cuts

Gold near two-month high as hopes for mid-year US rate cut rise

Oil-sector risks mount amid higher demand-and-supply uncertainty

Olam Agri acquires feed producer in Senegal for 17 million euros

China barred from buying US oil reserves in funding bill

Breaking News

Most Popular