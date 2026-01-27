The Business Times

China starts world’s largest compressed-air power storage plant

The plant can generate 600 megawatts of power and meet the annual demand of 600,000 households

Summarise
Published Tue, Jan 27, 2026 · 12:01 PM
    • China’s energy storage sector has seen explosive growth, driven by the country’s rapid deployment of renewable energy.
    • China’s energy storage sector has seen explosive growth, driven by the country’s rapid deployment of renewable energy. PHOTO: REUTERS

    THE world’s largest compressed-air power storage plant has begun operating in central China’s Jiangsu province, marking a major step in the country’s efforts to expand energy storage to support its green transition.

    The plant, with 2,400 megawatt hours of capacity, can generate 600 megawatts of power and meet the annual demand of 600,000 households, according to a statement from Harbin Electric, which participated in construction of the project.

    Such facilities represent the most cost-effective, long-duration solution to storing energy, according to BloombergNEF. They work by pumping compressed air into underground caverns at night, for release during the day to spin turbines and produce electricity.

    China’s energy storage sector has seen explosive growth, driven by the country’s rapid deployment of renewable energy. The government has set a target of over 180 gigawatts of new capacity by 2027, fostering a boom in battery storage and alternative technologies such as compressed air. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ElectricityChinaRenewable energyESG

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More