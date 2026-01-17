China’s electricity use hits record in 2025, surpasses 10 trillion kWh

China's electricity consumption exceeded the combined consumption of the European Union, Russia, India and Japan in 2024, according to state media reports. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SHANGHAI] China’s electricity consumption climbed 5 per cent to a record high last year, surpassing 10 trillion kilowatt-hours for the first time, the National Energy Administration said on Saturday.

The 10.37 kWh milestone exceeded the combined consumption of the European Union, Russia, India and Japan in 2024, according to state media reports.

Rising demand for electricity in China has been driven in large part by high-tech industries.

Electric power use by the internet and related services sector surged more than 30 per cent in the first 11 months of 2025, while demand from manufacturers of new energy vehicles, which includes EVs and hybrid cars, jumped more than 20 per cent. REUTERS