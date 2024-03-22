Global sugar supply surplus rises on India, Thailand, says broker

Published Fri, Mar 22, 2024 · 10:27 am
StoneX has projected that global sugar production exceed total demand by 3.9 million tonnes, up from 3.4 million tonnes seen in February.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Sugar

THE global sugar market is projected to have a larger than expected supply surplus in the 2023/24 October to September season due to production recoveries in India and Thailand in the later stages of their crops, broker StoneX said on Thursday (Mar 21).

It projected that global sugar production exceed total demand by 3.9 million tonnes, up from 3.4 million tonnes seen in February.

StoneX revised up its projection for India’s production by 1.7 million tonnes to 32.8 million tonnes, and added 500,000 tonnes to its estimate for Thailand to 9.1 million tonnes. Both countries are having a better crop tail, with higher yields in the final stage.

Better than expected production in Asia offset cuts in Mexico and Brazil, the broker said.

StoneX also released a new estimate for the upcoming Brazil’s Centre-South (CS) crop that starts in April. It sharply reduced its view for total sugarcane crush from 622 million tonnes in January to 602 million tonnes, saying agricultural yields will fall around 9 per cent due to drier than normal weather.

The broker no longer sees a record sugar production in Brazil’s CS in 2024/25 (April to March) – despite the higher focus on sugar production by the mills – as smaller volumes of cane will prevent the region from exceeding the previous crop’s production.

SEE ALSO

It sees Brazil’s CS sugar output at 42.3 million tonnes, down from 43.1 million tonnes projected in January.

Other analysts expect an even lower production in Brazil at around 40 million tonnes. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

India

Thailand

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold set for fourth weekly gain in five on Fed rate-cut optimism

Oil settles lower on weaker US petrol demand, Gaza ceasefire hopes

Olam Agri proposes to acquire Australia’s Namoi Cotton for A$122 million

Higher CPO prices, low stockpiles only a brief reprieve for regional palm oil stocks

Lower LNG prices trigger surge in Asian spot market purchases

Gold hits record high as US Fed sticks to three rate cuts in 2024

Breaking News

Most Popular