Gold edges down as dollar firms; inflation data in focus

Non-yielding bullion tends to do well in low-interest-rate environments

Gold gained more than 2% on Wednesday on safe-haven demand as two days of peace talks in Geneva between Ukraine and Russia ended without a breakthrough. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold prices edged lower on Thursday (Feb 19) after a more than 2 per cent gain in the previous session, as the US dollar firmed ahead of a key inflation report due later this week that could provide more cues on the US interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold dipped 0.4 per cent to US$4,961.57 per ounce by 9.12 am, after gaining 2.1 per cent in the previous session.

US gold futures for April delivery were down 0.6 per cent at US$4,981.

The US dollar hit its highest level in more than a week, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for other currency holders.

Mainland Chinese, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea markets were closed for the Chinese New Year holidays, which means low volumes and possibly volatile moves, traders said.

US Federal Reserve policymakers were in near-unanimous agreement to keep interest rates on hold at their meeting last month, but remained split over their next steps, with “several” open to rate hikes if inflation remains elevated, others inclined to support further cuts if inflation recedes.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Markets currently expect three 25-basis-point rate cuts this year, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Investors now await the weekly jobless claims report due later in the day and the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, due on Friday for more cues on monetary policy. Non-yielding bullion tends to do well in low-interest-rate environments.

Gold gained more than 2 per cent on Wednesday on safe-haven demand as two days of peace talks in Geneva between Ukraine and Russia ended without a breakthrough. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was dissatisfied with the outcome, while Washington reported “meaningful progress”.

Spot silver eased 0.5 per cent to US$76.83 per ounce after dropping more than 5 per cent on Wednesday.

Spot platinum edged 0.1 per cent down to US$2,069.35 per ounce, while palladium lost 0.5 per cent to US$1,707.53. REUTERS