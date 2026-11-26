Bullion nears US$3,575 an ounce, after briefly slipping below US$3,500 an ounce in the prior session

Gold has fallen sharply in 2026 as the US-Iran war pushed up energy prices and inflation, spurring tighter monetary policy in major economies. PHOTO: REUTERS

GOLD edged lower, after rising on Wednesday (Nov 25), as inflation data reinforced bets the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates further.

Bullion was near US$3,575 an ounce, after briefly slipping below US$3,500 an ounce in the previous session before closing up 0.9 per cent. US markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation, the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy, rose 3.3 per cent from a year earlier in October, the most since 2023.

That keeps the central bank on track to raise interest rates in December, and suggests there could be more hikes in 2027.

Gold has fallen sharply in 2026 as the US-Iran war pushed up energy prices and inflation, spurring tighter monetary policy in major economies.

In recent weeks, a surge in the US dollar has also weighed on bullion, making it more expensive for many buyers. A fresh round of US tariffs could spur more consumer price gains, in another challenge for the precious metal.

Spot gold dipped 0.2 per cent to US$3,578.72 an ounce as of 8.17 am in Singapore, while silver rose 0.6 per cent to US$41.51. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the US currency, was steady. BLOOMBERG