Gold firms on softer US dollar; inflation data and Mideast risks in focus

Metals priced in the greenback are more affordable for holders of other currencies

Although gold is widely regarded as an inflation hedge, elevated rates weigh on the appeal of non-interest-bearing bullion. PHOTO: PIXABAY

[BENGALURU] Gold prices firmed on Wednesday (Sep 9) as the US dollar remained subdued, while renewed US-Iran tensions and upcoming inflation data kept investors focused on the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at US$4,381.32 per ounce by 0505 GMT. US gold futures lost 0.3 per cent to US$4,424.70.

The US dollar remained muted, making greenback-priced metals more affordable for holders of other currencies.

“In the gold market, there is a tug of war in the short term between the bulls and the bears. We may see this kind of movement until the end of this week, when the consumer price index report is released,” said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at Oanda.

“While expectations of a hawkish Fed weigh on gold, the US dollar debasement trade and concerns about fiscal deficits remain supportive for prices.”

Markets are awaiting US producer price index data due on Thursday, with CPI data set to follow on Friday.

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it fired ballistic missiles at a base in Jordan used by the US military and attacked 10 ships, after the US said it had destroyed five Iranian oil tankers, in a sharp escalation of the six-month-old war.

Brent crude prices jumped for a fourth consecutive session. Rising crude prices tend to put upward pressure on inflation, as higher energy costs filter through the broader economy.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders see about a 60 per cent chance that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting.

Although gold is widely regarded as an inflation hedge, elevated rates weigh on the appeal of non-interest-bearing bullion.

“Precious metals face a near-term test, but another major sell-off is unlikely,” said Kelly Xu, a commodities strategist at Alpine Macro.

“Physical market tightness remains a key issue, while structural supply deficits could persist amid inelastic mine production and ongoing demand from electrification, electronics and AI-related infrastructure, providing fundamental support for silver over the longer term.”

Spot silver gained 0.9 per cent to US$66.31, platinum rose 1.1 per cent to US$1,833.58, while palladium fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,347.82. REUTERS