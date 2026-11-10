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Gold holds gain above US$4,100 as lower oil eases inflation woes

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Published Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 11:20 AM
    • Bullion traded near US$4,140 an ounce, after rising 1.7 per cent on Monday.
    • Bullion traded near US$4,140 an ounce, after rising 1.7 per cent on Monday. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    GOLD held gains as inflation concerns eased alongside oil prices on hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the war in the Middle East.

    Bullion traded near US$4,140 an ounce, after rising 1.7 per cent on Monday and 5 per cent last week. The advance was supported by Brent slumping to near US$92 a barrel as expectations grew for a breakthrough in US-Iran peace negotiations after last week’s midterm elections saw the Democrats sweep to power. 

    Oil and gold have mostly moved in opposite directions this year, with elevated energy prices fueling inflation and tighter monetary policy, a headwind for the non-yielding metal. 

    Meanwhile, a drop in the US dollar made the commodity priced in the greenback cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

    Spot gold was little changed at US$4,139 an ounce as of 7.59 am Singapore time. Silver was flat at US$53.42, after rising nearly 3 per cent in the earlier session. Platinum and palladium edged lower. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after dropping 0.5 per cent on Monday. BLOOMBERG

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