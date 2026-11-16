Gold holds steady as investors await Warsh remarks for rate signals

Markets see a 92% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December

Spot gold was little changed at US$3,877.66 per ounce by 0248 GMT on Monday. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

GOLD held steady on Monday (Nov 16) after hitting a more-than-one-year low last week, as investors weighed hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials and awaited remarks from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh for further clues on the US interest-rate outlook.

Spot gold was little changed at US$3,877.66 per ounce by 0248 GMT, while US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.2 per cent to US$3,880.60.

“Gold is still effectively swimming against the tide of a stronger dollar, elevated Treasury yields and firm expectations of a December Fed rate hike. At current levels, gold looks neutral to mildly bearish,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Bullion dropped 4.5 per cent last week, pressured by hotter-than-expected Consumer Price Index data that fuelled inflation concerns and reinforced expectations of higher for longer interest rates.

Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said on Sunday that inflation was still “running too hot” and that the central bank had “some work to do” to bring price pressures under control.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said on Friday he was taking his policy cues from inflation, remarks that suggested support for further rate hikes.

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Markets see a 92 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, while the probability of a larger 50-basis-point move is priced at 8 per cent, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, reducing its appeal to investors.

Investors now await comments from Warsh later in the day and minutes of the October Federal Open Market Committee meeting, due on Wednesday.

“A more hawkish tone would reinforce the current headwinds for gold, while any signs of caution around the strength of the economy could offer some relief,” Waterer said.

Elsewhere, research published on Friday forecast a 5 per cent fall in global silver demand in 2026, citing weaker jewellery demand and lower use in solar cells as elevated prices accelerate substitution.

Among other metals, spot silver slipped 2.7 per cent to US$47.39, platinum dropped 1.1 per cent to US$1,477.76 and palladium fell 1.5 per cent to US$985.48. REUTERS