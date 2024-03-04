Gold near two-month high as hopes for mid-year US rate cut rise

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 10:48 am
Spot gold has edged 0.2 per cent lower to US$2,080.09 per ounce.
Gold

GOLD prices hovered near a two-month high on Monday (Mar 4), after softer United States economic data last week raised hopes for a June interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, sending the US dollar and treasury yields lower.

Spot gold edged 0.2 per cent lower to US$2,080.09 per ounce, as at 0152 GMT, after hitting US$2088.19 on Friday – its highest since Dec 28. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent lower to US$2,088.60.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields and the US dollar index retreated on Friday after data showed US manufacturing slumped further in February and construction spending surprisingly fell in January.

A weaker US dollar makes gold less expensive for other currency holders while lower bond yields decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey came out weak.

Markets also took stock of new troubles at regional US lender New York Community Bancorp, increasing appeal for safe-haven assets such as bullion.

Another set of data on Thursday indicated that the annual increase in US inflation in January was the smallest in nearly three years, keeping a June rate cut from the Fed on the table.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

The next major US economic release will be February’s employment report due on Friday.

Comex gold speculators raised their net long positions by 3,694 contracts to 68,042 in the week ended Feb 27, data showed on Friday.

Northam Platinum’s CEO on Friday said platinum mining companies in South Africa are caught up in the worst crisis in three decades as prices plummet, after Impala Platinum said it might decide within six months to close loss-making shafts, if prices do not improve.

Spot platinum fell 0.3 per cent to US$884.15 per ounce, and palladium was steady at US$957.88, while silver fell 0.6 per cent to US$23.02. REUTERS

Metals

