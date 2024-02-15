Gold near two-month low as traders wary of US rate cut prospects

GOLD prices held near a two-month low on Thursday (Feb 15), as traders assessed United States Federal Reserve officials’ mixed remarks on January’s hotter-than-expected inflation data that triggered a pullback on hopes of early and deeper interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was flat at US$1,992.77 per ounce (Oz), as at 0157 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Dec 13 on Wednesday.

US gold futures were also flat at US$2,004.60/Oz.

The Fed’s path back to its 2 per cent inflation target rate would still be on track even if price increases run a bit hotter than expected over the next few months, and the central bank should be wary of waiting too long before it cuts interest rates, Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee said on Wednesday.

Goolsbee’s remarks came after an upside surprise in US inflation on Tuesday showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.1 per cent on an annual basis, above forecasts for a 2.9 per cent increase.

Bullion slid about 1.4 per cent after the CPI data, in its biggest daily decline since Dec 4.

SEE ALSO Gold struggles below US$2,000 per ounce as US Fed cut bets trimmed

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Fed vice chair for Supervision Michael Barr said the Fed remained confident, but the January CPI numbers shows the United States’ path back to 2 per cent inflation “may be a bumpy one”.

Traders are pricing in roughly 97 basis points (bps) of rate cuts for this year, up from about 85 bps early on Wednesday, with the first likely arriving in June now. Fed’s “dot plot” released in December projected three quarter-point rate cuts in 2024.

Focus is now on US retail sales data due at 1330 GMT and producer price index (PPI) numbers due on Friday. At least three Fed officials are due to speak for the week.

Spot platinum fell 0.3 per cent to US$886.46/Oz, palladium dropped 0.5 per cent to US$929.72, and silver slipped 0.1 per cent to US$22.35. REUTERS