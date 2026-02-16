Gold prices dip on firmer US dollar

Non-yielding bullion tends to do well in low-interest-rate environments

Market participants currently anticipate a total of 75 basis points in rate cuts this year, with the first expected in July, according to data compiled by LSEG. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Gold edged lower on Monday (Feb 9) as the US dollar rose after bullion notched a more than 2 per cent gain in the previous session, as cooler-than-expected US inflation data lifted expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to US$5,020.10 per ounce by 9.11 am after gaining 2.5 per cent in the previous session.

US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.1 per cent to US$5,039.50 per ounce.

The US dollar index rose on Monday, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The US Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 per cent in January, below economists’ expectations of a 0.3 per cent increase, following an unrevised 0.3 per cent gain in December, the Labor Department said on Friday. Lower inflation usually increases the chances for interest rate cuts.

Market participants currently anticipate a total of 75 basis points in rate cuts this year, with the first expected in July, according to data compiled by LSEG.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Non-yielding bullion tends to do well in low-interest-rate environments.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve is expected to name Randall Guynn as its new director of supervision and regulation, said two sources familiar with the matter, putting a Wall Street veteran with deep banking ties in a powerful position policing the industry.

Elsewhere, the US military is preparing for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran if US President Donald Trump orders an attack, two US officials told Reuters, in what could become a far more serious conflict than previously seen between the countries.

While, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he told US President Donald Trump last week that any US deal with Iran must include the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, not just stopping the enrichment process.

Spot silver was down 0.6 per cent at US$76.92 per ounce, after a 3 per cent rise on Friday.

Spot platinum shed 0.4 per cent to US$2,054.35 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,692.23. REUTERS