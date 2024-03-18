Gold prices retreat from historical highs, but analysts remain bullish on near-term outlook

Gold spot prices headed lower on Monday, hovering around US$2,149 per troy ounce as at 3.15 pm or down 1.3 per cent week on week.

GOLD prices are retreating from historical highs recorded a week ago, but market watchers remain bullish that the precious yellow metal may touch new heights as market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty channel investor flows into the commodity.

Gold spot prices headed lower on Monday (Mar 18), hovering around US$2,149 per troy ounce as at 3.15 pm or down 1.3 per cent week on week. Gold futures prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed at US$2,161.50 per 100 troy ounces on Mar 15,...