Gold at record levels as Powell says Fed cuts likely this year

GOLD prices on Wednesday (Mar 6) hovered near a record peak hit in the previous session after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said interest rate cuts are still likely in the coming months if inflation continues to ease.

Spot gold ticked 0.1 per cent lower to US$2,146.29 per ounce, as at 0138 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$2,153.60.

Spot prices hit a record peak of US$2,152.09 per ounce overnight on Wednesday, rallying for a sixth straight session.

Powell told US lawmakers on Wednesday that interest rate cuts were still likely in the coming months but only if warranted by further evidence of falling inflation.

Powell will appear before the Senate Banking Committee later in the day.

The US dollar index fell to a one-month low after Powell’s remarks. A softer US dollar makes bullion less expensive for other currency holders.

SEE ALSO Gold extends surge as Powell says rate cut likely this year

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

In a separate media interaction, Fed’s Neel Kashkari said it is appropriate for the Fed to cut rates only twice, or possibly just once, this year.

The median forecast of Fed officials in December was three rate cuts this year, which would take the Fed policy rate to a range of 4.5 to 4.75 per cent, from its current 5.25 to 5.5 per cent range.

Lower rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

US private payrolls increased slightly less than expected in February, data showed on Wednesday, while wages for workers remaining in their jobs increased at the slowest pace in 2½ years, consistent with a cooling labour market.

The US Labor Department’s more comprehensive and closely watched February non-farm payrolls report is due on Friday.

Spot platinum fell 0.2 per cent to US$905.70 per ounce, and palladium rose 0.3 per cent to US$1045.09. Autocatalyst palladium popped back above the US$1,000 mark in the previous session for the first time since Jan 12.

Spot silver dropped 0.4 per cent to US$24.06. REUTERS