Gold has fallen around 30% since the US-Iran war began in late February

Bullion gained as much as 0.8 per cent to near US$3,755 an ounce on Thursday, recovering some of a 3.2 per cent decline the previous day. PHOTO: ST

GOLD climbed from a 14-month low as dip buyers helped cushion growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.

Bullion gained as much as 0.8 per cent to near US$3,755 an ounce, recovering some of a 3.2 per cent decline on Wednesday that dragged the metal to its lowest close since September 2025.

Nearly all central bank officials said rate increases would be needed in the months ahead to bring US inflation back to a 2 per cent target, according to minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting.

Dip buyers offered some support in early trading, stepping in to buy the metal with a long-term perspective based on central-bank demand and the resilience of the debasement trade.

Gold’s recent decline has also pushed its 14-day relative-strength index — a measure of price momentum - toward levels that some traders view as oversold.

However, bullion remains under pressure from the hawkish Fed.

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Higher borrowing costs are typically negative for non-yielding metals, and officials have signalled broad agreement over additional rate hikes stretching into next year.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday that inflation was headed in the wrong direction and urged the central bank to consider a larger, half-percentage-point rate hike at its December meeting.

Gold has fallen around 30 per cent since the US-Iran war began in late February, as higher energy costs fuelled inflation and pushed central banks to tighten monetary policy.

Bullion has also been caught up in a selloff in artificial intelligence-related stocks, which has prompted some investors to sell their holdings to cover losses elsewhere.

“The combination of profit-taking after a strong year and renewed speculative selling is overwhelming longer-term support from central-bank demand, diversification and geopolitical uncertainty,” Ole Sloth Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank AS, wrote in a note. “Fundamentals alone may struggle to arrest the decline” until macroeconomic sentiment stabilises, he added.

Spot gold rose 0.8 per cent to US$3,754.84 an ounce at 8.52 am in Singapore. Silver gained 1.6 per cent to US$45.79 an ounce, after sinking nearly 5 per cent in the previous session to its lowest close since September 2025.

Platinum and palladium also advanced, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index — a gauge of the US currency — was flat. BLOOMBERG