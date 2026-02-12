Gold, silver dip as dollar rises after strong US jobs data

Investors now await the weekly jobless claims report on Thursday

[BENGALURU] Gold and silver fell on Thursday (Feb 12) as the US dollar firmed after stronger-than-expected January jobs data dented expectation for near-term interest rate cuts, while investors awaited inflation data due on Friday for more monetary policy cues.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at US$5,058.64 per ounce by 9.34 am after rising more than 1 per cent in the previous session.

US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.3 per cent to US$5,080.0 per ounce.

Spot silver fell 1.4 per cent to US$82.87 per ounce, after a 4 per cent climb on Wednesday.

The US dollar index rose, building on Wednesday’s rally following the surprisingly strong employment report that suggested underlying US economic health. A stronger US dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive for other currency holders.

US job growth unexpectedly accelerated in January and the unemployment rate fell to 4.3 per cent, signs of labour market stability that could give the Federal Reserve room to keep interest rates unchanged for some time while policymakers monitor inflation.

But the largest increase in payrolls in 13 months likely exaggerates the labour market’s health, as revisions showed the economy added only 181,000 jobs in 2025 instead of the previously estimated 584,000.

The Fed will keep rates unchanged through chair Jerome Powell’s term ending in May but cut immediately afterwards in June, a Reuters poll showed, with economists warning that policy under his likely successor, Kevin Warsh, could become too loose.

Investors now await the weekly jobless claims report on Thursday and inflation data on Friday for more cues on the Fed’s monetary policy path.

After talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said they reached no “definitive” agreement on how to move forward with Iran but he insisted negotiations with Tehran would continue to see if a deal can be achieved.

Spot platinum shed 1 per cent to US$2,110.63 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,707.17. REUTERS