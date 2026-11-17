Traders have raised bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy further in 2027

Bullion was near US$3,860 an ounce, after slipping 0.7 per cent in the previous session. PHOTO: CMG

GOLD steadied after its lowest close since September 2025, under pressure from stubborn US inflation and losses on Wall Street.

Bullion was near US$3,860 an ounce, after slipping 0.7 per cent in the previous session.

Traders have raised bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy further in 2027. Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said on Monday she favours small and steady rate hikes but that the central bank may need to consider larger moves if inflation worsens. Higher rates are typically negative for non-yielding precious metals.

Adding to pressure on gold, stocks in Asia were set to follow US equities lower as investors remain wary about the artificial intelligence trade. A recent rout in technology stocks has led to traders offloading gold holdings to cover losses elsewhere.

This week, investors will be focused on minutes from the US central bank’s October meeting.

In remarks on Monday sketching out scenarios for the effects of AI, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh steered clear of offering any direct comment on monetary policy, in line with his stated preference not to provide near-term guidance on interest rates.

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“Precious metals remain skewed to the downside as further Fed tightening prices into the market,” TD Securities analysts including Ryan McKay wrote in a note, adding that gold was coming under further near-term selling pressure from traders at the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

Bullion’s downward momentum was also triggering short positions among Commodity Trading Advisors, they said.

Spot gold inched up 0.1 per cent to US$3,861.64 an ounce at 7.50 am in Singapore. Silver rose 0.3 per cent to US$47.17 an ounce, having tumbled 3.6 per cent on Monday to its lowest close since October 2025. Platinum and palladium edged higher.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the US currency, was marginally lower after adding 0.1 per cent in the previous session. BLOOMBERG