Gold steady on caution over Middle East conflict; Trump says war could end soon

The war has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, driving energy prices soaring

Gold is seen as an inflation hedge, but low rates boost its appeal as a zero-yield asset. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Gold prices held largely steady on Tuesday (Mar 10) as investors stayed on the sidelines, cautious about Middle East tensions, after US President Donald Trump reportedly said he thinks his war against Iran “is very complete”.

Spot gold eased 0.1 per cent to US$5,131.24 per ounce, as at 8.51 am. US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.7 per cent to US$5,141.40.

The US dollar fell 0.4 per cent, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Trump on Monday predicteda quick end to the war – ahead of the initial four-week time frame he had laid out – even as Iran’s hardliners rallied behind new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, signalling no willingness to back down any time soon.

The war has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas, stranding tankers for over a week and forcing producers to halt output as storage fills, driving energy prices soaring.

Higher energy costs fuelled inflation concerns and further dimmed the prospects for a near-term cut in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Investors expect the Fed to keep rates steady at the end of its two-day meeting on Mar 18, per CME Group’s FedWatch tool. The odds of a June hold, which were below 43 per cent last week – when the war began, have now climbed to more than 63 per cent.

Gold is seen as an inflation hedge, but low rates boost its appeal as a zero-yield asset.

Markets are now awaiting the US consumer price index for February, due on Wednesday, and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, on Friday.

Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to US$87.32 per ounce. Spot platinum fell 0.6 per cent to US$2,168.52 and palladium eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,689.11. REUTERS