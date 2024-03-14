IEA sees subdued oil demand growth as economic headwinds remain

Published Thu, Mar 14, 2024 · 6:07 pm
The IEA’s growth forecast lags that of Opec, which is more bullish on the economy, by nearly 1 million bpd.
PHOTO: REUTERS

International Energy Agency

THE International Energy Agency sees oil demand growth this year at 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), down a full million bpd from 2023, but up by 110,000 bpd from its previous month’s forecast as Houthi attacks in the Red Sea delay supplies.

Dovish signals from central banks indicated a path out of economic doldrums, the IEA said on Thursday (Mar 14), but subdued economic data in China remains a concern.

The IEA’s growth forecast lags that of Opec, which is more bullish on the economy, by nearly 1 million bpd.

The settling down of post-pandemic turbulence and a cloudy economic outlook will weigh on demand, the agency said, even as shipping disruptions provide a short-term boost.

“The global economic slowdown acts as an additional headwind to oil use, as do improving vehicle efficiencies and expanding electric vehicle fleets,” the Paris-based agency said in its monthly oil report.

“Growth will continue to be heavily skewed towards non-OECD countries, even as China’s dominance gradually fades. The latter’s oil demand growth is expected to slow from 1.7 million bpd in 2023 to 620,000 bpd in 2024,” the IEA said.

SEE ALSO

Should the producer bloc Opec+ maintain voluntary cuts through 2024, the IEA said it sees the market in slight deficit rather than surplus, adding oil prices were rangebound in early March after the market priced in its last cut announcement.

Oil supply growth from non-Opec+ countries oil will continue to significantly eclipse oil demand expansion, the IEA added. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

oil

Opec

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Shell scales back 2030 carbon emissions target

Chinese buyers cancel or postpone one million tonnes of Australian wheat: sources

Gold prices tepid as traders seek more US data

One dead, 29 rescued after Australian gold mine collapse

Hunter Biden trial on gun charges set for June 3

Oil prices up 3% to 4-month high on US crude stock drop, Russian refinery attacks

Breaking News

Most Popular