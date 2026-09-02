The Business Times
business-time-50

Iraq's oil exports rose to around 2.34 million bpd in August

This is up from about 1.35 million bpd in July

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Sep 2, 2026 · 07:14 PM
    • An increase in the number of tankers reaching Iraq’s oil export terminals and loading crude helped boost shipments in August.
    • An increase in the number of tankers reaching Iraq’s oil export terminals and loading crude helped boost shipments in August. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BAGHDAD] Iraq’s oil exports rose to around 2.34 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, up from about 1.35 million bpd in July, two Iraqi energy officials said.

    The recovery in exports comes after Opec’s second-largest producer had been severely curtailed by the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the Iran war on February 28.

    One of the officials said an increase in the number of tankers reaching Iraq’s oil export terminals and loading crude helped boost shipments in August.

    Iraq has been granted permission by Teheran for ​a number of its oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported last week.

    September shipments are also set to climb, industry sources told Reuters, as buyers have been encouraged by the Iranian approval and by Baghdad giving attractive discounts. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IraqOil

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    Flagging concerns over persistent inflation, US Fed chair Warsh suggests monetary policy may need to stay restrictive or tighten more if price pressures fail to ease.

    What do rising US Treasury yields mean for Singapore investors?

    “I consider myself lucky. I don’t consider myself successful,” says Ng Yih Pyng, the second-generation leader of Tomei Consolidated.

    What’s luck got to do with it? Everything, says Malaysian jewellery king Tomei’s chief

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More