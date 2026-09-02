Iraq's oil exports rose to around 2.34 million bpd in August

This is up from about 1.35 million bpd in July

An increase in the number of tankers reaching Iraq’s oil export terminals and loading crude helped boost shipments in August. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BAGHDAD] Iraq’s oil exports rose to around 2.34 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, up from about 1.35 million bpd in July, two Iraqi energy officials said.

The recovery in exports comes after Opec’s second-largest producer had been severely curtailed by the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the Iran war on February 28.

One of the officials said an increase in the number of tankers reaching Iraq’s oil export terminals and loading crude helped boost shipments in August.

Iraq has been granted permission by Teheran for ​a number of its oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported last week.

September shipments are also set to climb, industry sources told Reuters, as buyers have been encouraged by the Iranian approval and by Baghdad giving attractive discounts. REUTERS