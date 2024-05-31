The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

Malaysia's Petronas Q1 profit falls on high costs, low prices

It reported a near 11% decline in first-quarter net profit

Published Fri, May 31, 2024 · 03:59 PM
Share this article.

Malaysia’s state energy firm Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) reported a near 11 per cent decline in first-quarter net profit on Friday (May 31) due to higher operating costs and lower realised prices across its businesses.

Profit after tax in the three months ended March 31 was RM21.3 billion (S$6.11 billion), down from RM23.8 billion a year ago. Revenue was largely flat at RM89.7 billion.

“For the first quarter of 2024, the oil and gas market continued to be affected by the instability of the macroeconomics and geopolitical dynamics amid the energy transition that leads to a prolonged volatile pricing landscape,” the energy firm said in a statement.

Petronas’ upstream business, its top profit-making segment, saw a 9 per cent decline in post-tax profit to RM11.32 billion due to higher product costs and operating expenses, while the gas segment’s profit slipped 28 per cent to RM6.28 billion due to lower liquefied natural gas prices. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Corp earnings
Oil and gas
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here