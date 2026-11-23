Gold is back up after falling almost 9% last week

Much of the recent selling in gold appears to have been concentrated in futures. PHOTO: REUTERS

GOLD extended its rebound in a broad risk-on rally triggered by the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia on Monday (Nov 23).

Gold rose as much as 3.6 per cent to about US$3,660 an ounce, following a near 9 per cent fall last week to the lowest in more than a year.

Copper, which has mostly traded in tandem with bets on the build-out of artificial intelligence infrastructure, also rose sharply after the Nvidia announcement.

Gold has fallen by around a third since the start of the US-Iran war in late February as higher energy costs fuelled inflation and prompted central banks to raise rates.

The metal dropped below US$4,000 this month as cratering tech stocks pushed traders to liquidate holdings to cover losses elsewhere. That threshold was previously seen as a level of support for the metal.

Much of the recent selling in gold appears to have been concentrated in futures, UBS’ Joni Teves wrote in a note. Exchange-traded fund holdings, by contrast, have remained “remarkably steady”, she said.

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In China, signs of retail dip-buying have already emerged. Shops in Shenzhen’s Shuibei market, the epicentre of the country’s retail gold trade, were packed with people seeking to purchase jewellery, according to Song Jiangzhen, a researcher at the Guangzhou Southern Gold Market Academy.

The interest is “mostly driven by retail investors who see the current level as the floor”, he said.

Still, investors expect monetary policy to remain tight over the coming months, with a chorus of US Federal Reserve officials voicing support for higher rates to combat sticky inflation.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Fed risks jeopardising the US economy by over-tightening in response to the latest inflation data. His prior attempt to rein in elevated long-term borrowing costs sent yields lower in August.

Traders will be looking to the mid-week release of the US personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed’s preferred price gauge, for the next clues on the direction for monetary policy, followed by jobless claims and new home sales ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Any upside surprise would reinforce the case for more rate hikes and drive dollar strength, which would put additional pressure on gold.

Spot gold was 3.5 per cent higher at US$3,660.63 by 2.13 pm in London. Silver advanced 5.6 per cent to US$42.46 an ounce, after tumbling almost 16 per cent last week. Platinum and palladium also gained. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged higher after rising 0.6 per cent last week. BLOOMBERG