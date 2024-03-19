Mitsubishi, 7 others to form coalition to promote electric natural gas

MITSUBISHI said on Tuesday (Mar 19) it will form an international coalition with seven other firms including TotalEnergies and Tokyo Gas to support development and production of electric natural gas (e-NG).

E-NG is a synthetic gas produced from renewable hydrogen and carbon dioxide and can be transported and stored utilising existing infrastructures, Mitsubishi said, adding that the companies believe e-NG has a role to play to accelerate the energy transition towards a net-zero carbon future.

With an aim to contribute to a fight against climate change, Mitsubishi and its partners plan to accelerate the development of e-NG in a reliable, affordable and sustainable way, the Japanese trading house said.

Mitsubishi’s other partners are France’s Engie, US-based Sempra Infrastructure, Belgium’s TES, and Japan’s Osaka Gas and Toho Gas. They plan to create the group, called “e-NG Coalition”, in the first half of the year. REUTERS

SEE ALSO Japan automakers to invest 150 billion baht in Thailand over five years: Thai government