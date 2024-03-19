Mitsubishi, 7 others to form coalition to promote electric natural gas

Published Tue, Mar 19, 2024 · 11:35 am
E-NG is a synthetic gas produced from renewable hydrogen and carbon dioxide.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Mitsubishi

MITSUBISHI said on Tuesday (Mar 19) it will form an international coalition with seven other firms including TotalEnergies and Tokyo Gas to support development and production of electric natural gas (e-NG).

E-NG is a synthetic gas produced from renewable hydrogen and carbon dioxide and can be transported and stored utilising existing infrastructures, Mitsubishi said, adding that the companies believe e-NG has a role to play to accelerate the energy transition towards a net-zero carbon future.

With an aim to contribute to a fight against climate change, Mitsubishi and its partners plan to accelerate the development of e-NG in a reliable, affordable and sustainable way, the Japanese trading house said.

Mitsubishi’s other partners are France’s Engie, US-based Sempra Infrastructure, Belgium’s TES, and Japan’s Osaka Gas and Toho Gas. They plan to create the group, called “e-NG Coalition”, in the first half of the year. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Renewable energy

ESG

Climate change

net-zero

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Longi layoffs speed shift in solar production away from China

China lags in efforts to achieve 2025 green steel goals, analysts say

Gold flat as market focus turns to US Federal Reserve meeting

Saudi Aramco CEO calls energy transition strategy a failure

Oil prices climb 2% to 4-month high on lower Iraq, Saudi exports

Consortium led by Gear seeks private credit for mine deal: sources

Breaking News

Most Popular