New Zealand meat sales to US surge 60% as American beef herd shrinks

An outbreak of the deadly New World screwworm parasite have reduced US supply

Beef prices have gained 24 per cent in June from a year earlier, according to ANZ Bank. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

NEW Zealand meat exports surged to a record in the second quarter, boosted by sales to the US where cattle herds have shrunk and an invasive parasitic fly threatens some farmers.

The value of meat shipments soared 36 per cent from the year-earlier quarter to NZ$3.9 billion (US$2.3 billion), Statistics New Zealand said on Monday (Jul 20) in Wellington. Sales to the US, which is the biggest customer for red meat, climbed 60 per cent to NZ$1.36 billion.

US beef imports have been climbing as the country contends with its smallest cattle herd in 75 years. That’s sent retail prices soaring, with ground beef reaching a record in May.

The industry’s challenges are mounting due to an outbreak of the deadly New World screwworm parasite that started in June, disrupting animal transport and threatening to further squeeze margins.

There have been about 20 confirmed cases of the parasite in cattle out of the US’s herd of 86 million. If there’s a major outbreak of the pest — which was eradicated from the US about five decades ago — the Texas farm sector could suffer more than US$700 million in annual losses.

The shortage of beef in the US has underpinned gains in global prices, boosting returns to New Zealand farmers. Beef prices gained 24 per cent in June from a year earlier, according to ANZ Bank’s index.

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New Zealand beef is a source of so-called lean meat trimmings from its pasture-reared cattle, which complement US production of fat trimmings from grain-fed cattle. Together they are used to produce ground beef to supply the hamburger market.

The US is also an expanding market for New Zealand lamb and sheep meat, although the US administration this month initiated an investigation into the level of imports after concerns expressed by American farmers.

Today’s report showed meat made up almost one-sixth of all New Zealand exports in the quarter, second to dairy which contributes around 25 per cent.

Total exports in the quarter rose 15 per cent from the year earlier to NZ$25 billion, while annual exports for the 12 months through June increased 10 per cent to NZ$84 billion. The data add to signs that exports will cushion the impact on economic growth from the global fuel shock that stalled spending in the second quarter.

After adjusting for seasonal factors, meat exports increased 12 per cent from the first three months of 2026, the statistics agency said. That included a 9.7 per cent increase in the quantity shipped together with a small lift in the price achieved. BLOOMBERG