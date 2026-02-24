Oil companies get US Supreme Court hearing on climate suits

Boulder says the companies should cover some of the costs state and local governments are incurring to cope with the problem

The oil companies argue in their appeal that the Constitution does not permit state-law suits aimed at addressing a global issue such as climate change. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by ExxonMobil and Suncor Energy in an industry bid to stop dozens of city and state lawsuits that blame oil companies for climate change.

The justices will review a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that said the city and county of Boulder could use state law to press a suit against the two companies.

Similar suits around the country ultimately could cost the industry billions of US dollars if the Supreme Court lets them go forward. The decision to hear the Colorado case came after the Trump administration, business groups and conservative organisations filed a flurry of briefs urging the court to take up the appeal.

“The stakes in this case could not be higher,” ExxonMobil and Suncor argued. The suits seek to “impose untold damages on energy companies for the physical and economic effects of climate change”.

Boulder says the oil companies misled the public about the risks of climate change and knowingly contributed to the phenomenon by producing and promoting fossil fuels. Boulder says the companies should cover some of the costs state and local governments are incurring to cope with the problem.

The oil companies argue in their appeal that the Constitution does not permit state-law suits aimed at addressing a global issue such as climate change. “Boulder, Colorado, cannot make energy policy for the entire country,” the companies contended.

Boulder urged the Supreme Court not to hear the appeal, blasting the companies’ argument as “a constitutional theory they have yet to convince any appellate court to adopt”.

The court will hear arguments and rule in the nine-month term that starts in October.

The court had been deliberating since December over the companies’ appeal. In agreeing to hear the case, the justices said that they also would consider Boulder’s argument that the Supreme Court lacks jurisdiction to hear the appeal at this stage in the litigation, in part because the state court has not issued a final judgment.

The Supreme Court previously rejected oil company appeals in a similar case pressed by Honolulu, as well as an unusual bid by 19 Republican-run states to sue five Democratic-run states directly at the high court in an attempt to derail the lawsuits.

The Supreme Court in 2023 turned away company appeals that sought to shift the lawsuits into federal court, where corporate defendants often fare better. That let the cases go forward in state court but did not resolve whether the suing jurisdictions would be able to invoke state law to win their cases. BLOOMBERG