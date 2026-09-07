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Oil extends gains as US and Iran target ships in tit-for-tat attacks

Iran says a new restricted zone outside of Hormuz will be declared in the coming days

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Published Mon, Sep 7, 2026 · 07:36 AM — Updated Mon, Sep 7, 2026 · 02:38 PM
    • Crude surged in the week ended Sep 6 after hostilities flared between the US and Iran after a period of relative calm.
    • Crude surged in the week ended Sep 6 after hostilities flared between the US and Iran after a period of relative calm. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] Oil prices extended gains on Monday (Sep 7) as tit-for-tat strikes between the US and Iran on vessels sailing in the Strait of Hormuz and other areas heightened concerns of a prolonged supply disruption from the Middle East.

    Brent crude futures climbed US$0.79, or 0.82 per cent, to US$97.07 a barrel by 0512 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$92.28 a barrel, up US$0.80 cents, or 0.87 per cent.

    Brent rose 7.8 per cent in the week ended Sep 6 while WTI gained nearly 10 per cent after the US and Iran resumed attacks and caused a reduction in oil flows through the Hormuz strait where a fifth of the world’s oil supply used to transit.

    US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, US Central Command said, including one off the coast of Kharg Island, near Iran’s key oil export hub.

    The navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Saturday it targeted three oil tankers that were travelling through unauthorised routes in the Strait of Hormuz as well as three additional US vessels in other areas.

    The Saturday attacks represented a “major escalation in the maritime conflict”, maritime intelligence firm Marisks said.

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    “Commercial tankers are now being deliberately used as instruments of reciprocal economic pressure, substantially weakening the previous distinction between military confrontation and commercial shipping,” it added.

    An average of 10 commodity ships transited the Strait of Hormuz per day over the past 10 days, the lowest since May, data from analytics firm Kpler showed on Monday.

    “If tanker traffic begins to slow materially, the market could price in a much larger supply shock. And there are already signs that this is happening,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, head of market insights at Phillip Nova.

    A restricted zone will be announced outside the Strait of Hormuz in coming days, Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on Sunday, according to state media.

    Opec+ kept ​its oil output policy unchanged for October at a meeting on Sunday, the producer group said in a statement, as it needs to agree new quotas before deciding its next output steps.

    A prolonged stand-off, punctuated by calibrated military action by the US and Iran, appeared to be the most likely scenario and was likely to delay the path to full recovery of Middle East supply, ANZ analysts said in a note.

    “We then expect exports to remain constrained through the rest of 2026, before a gradual reopening late in Q4 2026,” they said, adding that a return to pre-war throughput is not expected until late first quarter or early second quarter of 2027. REUTERS

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    OilIran warStrait of HormuzShippingUnited StatesIranMiddle East

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