Oil rises over 1% after Saudi Arabian refinery attack reignites supply risk

Prices swing higher after dropping nearly US$2 on Oct 27

Crude oil exports from Russia’s Baltic and Black Sea ports could fall in November as domestic refiners increase diesel output, traders say. PHOTO: EPA

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices climbed more than 1 per cent on Wednesday (Oct 28) after an attack on a refinery in Saudi Arabia renewed concerns around supply risks from the major exporter.

Brent crude futures rose US$2.02, or 1.8 per cent, to US$115.90 a barrel as at 0735 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained US$2.01, or 2 per cent to US$101.91.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday they had hit Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil refinery with a missile, intensifying their strikes against the world’s second-largest crude producer.

Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm the strike on the 550,000 barrel-per-day facility.

Prices swung higher after dropping nearly US$2 on Tuesday.

For now, the market is still pricing in a greater likelihood of re-escalation, ING commodity strategists said on Wednesday.

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“Oil prices remain elevated as the market waits for greater clarity on US President Donald Trump’s next move towards Iran,” said ING strategists.

“If we get past the elections without renewed strikes on Iran, that might be enough for the market’s risk premium to start eroding.”

Meanwhile, US crude oil stocks eased, according to market sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute. Crude stocks fell by 2.03 million barrels in the week ended Oct 23, the sources said.

However, analysts polled by Reuters estimated that crude inventories rose by about 15,000 barrels in the week. The market awaits the US Energy Information Administration’s official weekly inventory report, due later in the day, for more clarity.

The market will also monitor an upcoming industry meeting on Sunday, where Opec+ oil producers are expected to keep their December oil output targets steady, said sources.

Production in most of the seven core Opec+ members – Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman – is below their output targets.

Crude oil exports from Russia’s Baltic and Black Sea ports could fall in November as domestic refiners increase diesel output following a deal with Washington this month, traders said. REUTERS