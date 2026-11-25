Both oil benchmarks closed higher for the day

Brent crude futures settled US$2.03, or 2.27 per cent, higher at US$91.40 a barrel on Tuesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

[HOUSTON] Oil settled up more than US$2 on Tuesday (Nov 24) after a choppy session as new attacks were reported on vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures bounced off a session trough that was their lowest since Aug 27 and settled up US$2.03, or 2.27 per cent, to US$91.40 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up US$1.88, or 2.35 per cent, at US$82.05 a barrel. Their session low was the weakest since Aug 10.

Brent’s session low was US$88.10 a barrel, while WTI slipped as low as US$79.07, pressured by a stock market slide.

A container ship was targeted while sailing an “unauthorised” route near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said, according to state media.

On Monday, three vessels were struck by unidentified projectiles as they sailed east through the strait, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Tuesday.

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All three vessels continued their journeys and all crew members were accounted for, UKMTO said.

“Expectations for excess supply continue to restrain the recovery, leaving crude sensitive to whether further attacks actually interrupt deliveries,” Gelber & Associates analysts said in a note.

The US is investigating whether Iran was involved in cyberattacks on as many as 50 energy tankers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing US officials and others familiar with the matter.

Supply signals

Libya’s Sharara oil pipeline has reopened after an “unlawful group” closed a valve on the pipeline, and oil has begun to flow into storage tanks at the Akakus facility in Zawiya, the chairperson of the National Oil Corporation told Reuters on Monday.

Production at Equinor’s Johan Castberg oilfield in the Barents Sea was temporarily reduced to a minimum level due to an issue with the hose reel in the offloading system, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

China and India are on track for record Russian oil imports this year, plugging a supply gap caused by the Iran war, according to tanker data and industry insiders.

Temporary US waivers on Russian oil sanctions widened the pool of vessels and suppliers available to India and China. But sustained Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil infrastructure tempered available supplies.

Russia will “inevitably” respond to the continuing Ukrainian attacks on its refineries, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding he wanted the government to discuss additional security measures for energy facilities.

Putin noted that US President Donald Trump had explicitly asked Ukraine to stop attacking Russian refineries.

The overall global oil supply outlook still was seen as a surplus.

Deutsche Bank said that global observed liquids inventories rose in October, implying an oversupply of 1.7 million barrels per day. Evidence is accumulating that the global market is rebalancing and turning into surplus, although setbacks could delay progress, the bank said in a research report.

US crude oil and product inventories likely rose last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

“Oil prices are facing modest downward pressure from two sides: markets are pricing out some near-term geopolitical risk in the Middle East, while releases from strategic reserves are keeping supply relatively comfortable despite lower regional exports and stronger Chinese demand,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Elsewhere, Iraq’s prime minister has ordered the federal oil ministry to manage oilfields in areas under Kurdish security control, the state news agency said on Tuesday, potentially deepening tensions between Baghdad and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. REUTERS