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Opec further lowers 2026 global oil demand growth forecast

It also raised its forecast for 2027 oil demand growth

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Published Fri, Sep 11, 2026 · 06:51 AM
    • Opec continues to see a smaller impact on consumption since the Iran war started.
    • Opec continues to see a smaller impact on consumption since the Iran war started. PHOTO: REUTERS

    OPEC on Thursday (Sep 10) lowered its forecast for world oil demand growth in 2026 to 380,000 barrels per day, a copy of its monthly report showed, marking the fifth straight downward revision.

    The producer group continues to see a smaller impact on consumption since the Iran war started than other forecasters, such as the International Energy Agency, which expects demand to decline in 2026.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries also raised its forecast for 2027 oil demand growth, according to the report on its website. REUTERS

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