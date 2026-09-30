The Business Times
business-time-50

Opec+ likely to stick with plan for steady quotas, delegates say

Nations will probably ratify their existing roadmap to keep targets unchanged in November

Summarise
Published Wed, Sep 30, 2026 · 07:29 AM
    • Millions of barrels of oil production remain shuttered in the Middle East due to the Iran war.
    • Millions of barrels of oil production remain shuttered in the Middle East due to the Iran war. PHOTO: REUTERS

    KEY Opec+ members are likely to stick with a plan to hold crude production quotas steady for next month when they meet this weekend, according to two delegates.

    Nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia — having nominally completed the reversal of supply cuts made in 2023 — will probably ratify their existing roadmap to keep targets unchanged in November, the delegates said. They asked not to be identified discussing internal matters ahead of a video conference on Sunday (Oct 4).

    Opec’s secretariat in Vienna and the Saudi energy ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

    While oil flows from the Middle East disrupted by the Iran war are showing signs of rebounding, millions of barrels of regional production remain shuttered. That’s rendered a series of target hikes agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies since the start of the conflict as largely symbolic.

    The sequence of increases has allowed the group to formally unwind cutbacks made in 2023 — albeit, only on paper. 

    Delegates have said that the group has a roadmap to refrain from restarting another layer of production, halted in 2022, until at least the end of the year.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Restarting this would in any case be complicated, as many Opec+ countries would struggle to return to earlier output levels, having seen their capacity deteriorate in the intervening years due to a combination of under-investment, sanctions and other outages.

    Their policy for 2027 also hinges on the outcome of a review of members’ production capacity, due to be completed this week and reviewed by oil ministers when they hold a formal meeting on Nov 29. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Oil pricesOpecIran war

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Tuas Road Viaduct’s phase two will extend the viaduct at its western and eastern ends, and will link Pioneer Road, Tuas South and Tuas Port.

    Hwa Seng Builder, two China companies win S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct phase two contracts

    Ang’s San Miguel holds nearly 25% of Luzon’s installed capacity and Lopez’s First Gen accounts for 12%.

    Deal between tycoon friends sparks scrutiny of Philippine power sector

    Between May 2024 and July 2026, around two-thirds of the estimated 640 tankers loaded at the Westridge Marine Terminal in Vancouver arrived in Asia.

    Canada is upping oil flows to Asia, but South-east Asia’s refineries aren’t ready to handle them yet

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More