Iran war uncertainty and disagreements over capacity estimates cloud discussions

The group had planned to use the findings of its first-ever review of members’ production capacity to help set 2027 targets at an upcoming Nov 29 meeting. PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOSCOW/LONDON] Opec+ oil producers are set to keep first-quarter 2027 output targets unchanged at their Sunday (Nov 29) meeting, three sources told Reuters, with uncertainty over the Iran war and disagreements over capacity estimates clouding discussions.

Opec+ includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia.

The group had planned to use the findings of its first-ever review of members’ production capacity to help set 2027 targets at Sunday’s meeting, although disputes over some estimates have complicated those discussions.

The group has an agreement in principle to keep output targets unchanged in the first quarter of 2027, the people said. Oil ministers are set to hold a series of four meetings on Sunday.

Oil analyst firm Rapidan Energy Group also expects no changes to production targets, citing uncertainty over the duration of the Iran war and its effect on crude output and exports.

The capacity review has become a source of tension among some members. Iraq is dissatisfied with preliminary findings that assessed its production capacity at 4.9 million barrels per day, while Kazakhstan is also seeking a higher estimate, sources told Reuters earlier this week.

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Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday the group would complete the capacity review by the end of 2026, and ministers on Sunday would see what stage the review was at.

Forecasts of oil surplus weigh on market

Rystad Energy forecasts a global oil surplus of about five million barrels per day in 2027, equivalent to roughly 5 per cent of worldwide demand, even if Gulf supplies recover only partially.

The outlook underscores the pressure on Opec+ as it weighs production policy for 2027.

Sunday’s meeting comes months after the United Arab Emirates left Opec and Opec+ in order to pump more oil after years of arguing that its quota did not reflect its investment in capacity.

Angola quit Opec at the start of 2024, and Iraq has warned it may leave if its quota is not raised. REUTERS