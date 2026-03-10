Sembcorp’s A$3 billion Alinta loan fuels Australia’s funding boom

The loan for Sembcorp’s Australian unit will be split between an acquisition tranche

Sembcorp announced in December that it will buy Alinta for A$6.5 billion in enterprise value from Chow Tai Fook Enterprises. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Sembcorp Industries is seeking a loan of around A$3 billion (S$2.7 billion) to back its purchase of power generator and retailer Alinta Energy, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to a growing wave of acquisition funding in Australia.

The loan for Sembcorp’s Australian unit will be split between an acquisition tranche – with a tenor ranging from five to 10 years – and a working capital portion, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.

Goldman Sachs Group and DBS Group Holdings are the joint financial advisers on the deal, which partially refinances a bridge facility of about A$6.5 billion, people familiar added.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while Sembcorp and DBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Australia’s acquisition financing market has started 2026 on strong footing, following a relatively busy 2025. A Macquarie Asset Management-led group is seeking a A$4.95 billion facility to finance its purchase of Qube Holdings, while Brookfield Asset Management and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC are raising A$2.77 billion to fund their takeover of National Storage Reit.

Mergers and acquisitions and leveraged buyout financing volumes for Australian borrowers rose 1.5 per cent year on year to US$16.8 billion in 2025, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Sembcorp is also mulling raising Singapore dollar-denominated debt to take out part of the bridge, the people said, adding that discussions are ongoing and details could change.

Sembcorp – backed by Temasek Holdings – announced in December that it will buy Alinta for A$6.5 billion in enterprise value from Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, furthering the Singaporean company’s ambitions to expand outside its home market. The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approval. BLOOMBERG